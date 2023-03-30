VTOMAN Unveils Game-Changing CB 12 Heavy Duty Battery Solution at Mid-America Trucking Show

VTOMAN, an industry leader in lithium-ion battery technology, is excited to announce the highly anticipated debut of its groundbreaking CB-12 Heavy Duty Truck battery solution at the Mid-America Trucking Show. Visitors and media representatives are invited to experience this innovative product first-hand at Booth #62104.
Designed for optimal performance in extreme low-temperature environments, the CB-12 is set to revolutionize the automotive battery market with its unparalleled combination of durability, safety, and efficiency.
Key features of the CB 12 include:
• Low-temperature startup: The CB 12 effortlessly starts vehicles in temperatures as low as -40℃, ensuring a longer-lasting, safer, and more cost-effective operation.
• Heavy vehicle compatibility: The CB 12 effectively addresses the common issue of difficult startups caused by battery failure in heavy vehicles operating under harsh, low-temperature conditions.
• 10 intelligent protections: The CB 12 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including reverse connection, reverse charging, over-temperature, over-discharge, short circuit, over-voltage, over-current, over-charge, AI software, and extremely low power consumption protections.
• High-polymer lithium batteries: Boasting excellent safety performance, the CB 12 utilizes cutting-edge high-polymer lithium batteries that are stable, reliable, lightweight, and thin, with a large capacity, high conversion rate, and extended service life.
• Long-lasting durability: The CB 12's built-in battery boasts a charge-discharge cycle life of ≥3000 times, ensuring optimal performance for 3-5 years under normal conditions.
The Mid-America Trucking Show is the perfect stage for unveiling the CB-12, as it attracts professionals and enthusiasts from all corners of the trucking industry. VTOMAN's participation in this prestigious event demonstrates its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to the challenges faced by drivers in harsh conditions.
By launching the CB-12 at the Mid-America Trucking Show, VTOMAN aims to capture the attention of industry professionals, showcasing its innovative approach to battery technology and dedication to enhancing the driving experience.
Don't miss this opportunity to witness the future of automotive battery solutions. Visit VTOMAN at Booth #62104 during the Mid-America Trucking Show and experience the CB-12's revolutionary features for yourself.
About: VTOMAN, a leading global brand in lithium-ion battery technology, is proud to announce its continued dedication to the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative battery products. With a diverse portfolio encompassing portable power stations, cordless automotive power tools, and a range of eco-friendly car accessories, VTOMAN is driven to make driving and everyday life more convenient and enjoyable.
For more information about the CB-12 and VTOMAN's full range of innovative products, please visit www.vtoman.com or contact b2b@vtoman.com.
