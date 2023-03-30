Supreme Court takes two more COVID insurance cases; one, from the Ninth Circuit, is a grant-and-hold

Supreme Court takes two more COVID insurance cases; one, from the Ninth Circuit, is a grant-and-holdMartin.Novitski Wed, 03/29/2023 - 09:05 NewsLink The Supreme Court today granted review in John’s Grill, Inc. v. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., where the First District, Division Four, partially published opinion found potential business interruption insurance coverage for losses a restaurant sustained in connection with the COVID pandemic. The court also told the Ninth Circuit it will answer the question the federal court asked in French Laundry Partners, LLP v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co., but it made that case a grant-and-hold for John’s Grill.