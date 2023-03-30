State Supreme Court Refuses To Hear West Hills Murder Appeal

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to hear the latest appeal filed on behalf of one of two men convicted in the November 1998 slayings of two witnesses in West Hills who were expected to testify against him in a burglary case.
