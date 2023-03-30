Sacramento County Superior Court announced Wednesday it has eliminated fees for online case record searches and electronic document downloads. “The Court intends to better serve the public by eliminating these fees and making it easier to access electronic court records,” Presiding Judge Michael G. Bowman said.
You just read:
Sacramento County Superior Court eliminates online case search fees
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.