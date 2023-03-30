Submit Release
Sacramento County Superior Court eliminates online case search fees

Sacramento County Superior Court announced Wednesday it has eliminated fees for online case record searches and electronic document downloads. “The Court intends to better serve the public by eliminating these fees and making it easier to access electronic court records,” Presiding Judge Michael G. Bowman said.

