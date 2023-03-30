OIC issues memo on Premera, EvergreenHealth negotiations

March 23, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — EvergreenHealth, a public hospital district serving north King and south Snohomish counties, is in contract negotiations to renew its health plan contracts with Premera Blue Cross.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner issued a memo on March 23, 2023, to provide details on the potential termination, which would go into effect on April 1 if the parties do not reach an agreement on a contract. The termination would not include the EvergreenHealth Monroe Medical Center.

Insurers are required to notify the OIC of any changes that could affect their ability to meet the health care needs of enrollees. Carriers are also required to notify affected enrollees of potential contract terminations. Premera sent notices to affected enrollees in January.

The memo includes information on new federal protections for “continuing care patients,” who have the right to receive transitional care for 90 days after the contract ends.