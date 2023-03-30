Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues with Lojo Russo on April 2

Page Content

GALESBURG – The 2023 Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues Sunday, April 2 with Lojo Russo at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.

Russo's music is eclectic, featuring elements of roots, blues, and Americana, giving her music an old-timey feel with a contemporary perspective. She moves from sweet folk to roots rock without missing a beat. On stage she combines her sense of music with her sense of humor.

The April 2 Sandburg Songbag performance will be in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m. with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is appreciated to help offset the cost of the performance.

The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), which operates the site.

Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs. The concert series takes its name from Sandburg's book "The American Songbag," published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.