IDNR to offer hunting and fishing licenses, permits and more at 2023 Illinois Deer Classic in Peoria
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will offer on-site license and permit sales, safety education class schedules, harvest pin sales and more at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center March 31 through April 2.
IDNR staff will offer the following services at its booth:
Hunting, fishing, and trapping license sales
Stamp and over-the-counter permit sales
Conservation police officers to answer questions about laws and best practices
Wildlife staff to answer questions and provide information about wildlife diseases, herd culling, habitat improvement and more
Safety education class schedules and locations
Staff from IDNR's Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP) will have information about public access for hunting and fishing on private property
Deer, turkey, and morel pin sales
Hunting and fishing digests
Illinois state park guides and other free publications
The Peoria Civic Center is at 201 SW Jefferson Ave. in Peoria. Illinois Deer Classic hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more details, including a complete list of vendors, activities, and admission information, visit illinoisdeerclassic.com.
