Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,534 in the last 365 days.

IDNR to offer hunting and fishing licenses, permits and more at 2023 Illinois Deer Classic in Peoria

IDNR to offer hunting and fishing licenses, permits and more at 2023 Illinois Deer Classic in Peoria

Page Content

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will offer on-site license and permit sales, safety education class schedules, harvest pin sales and more at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center March 31 through April 2.

IDNR staff will offer the following services at its booth:

  • Hunting, fishing, and trapping license sales
  • Stamp and over-the-counter permit sales
  • Conservation police officers to answer questions about laws and best practices
  • Wildlife staff to answer questions and provide information about wildlife diseases, herd culling, habitat improvement and more
  • Safety education class schedules and locations
  • Staff from IDNR's Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP) will have information about public access for hunting and fishing on private property
  • Deer, turkey, and morel pin sales
  • Hunting and fishing digests
  • Illinois state park guides and other free publications

The Peoria Civic Center is at 201 SW Jefferson Ave. in Peoria. Illinois Deer Classic hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more details, including a complete list of vendors, activities, and admission information, visit illinoisdeerclassic.com.

 

Follow IDNR on Facebook and Twitter

You just read:

IDNR to offer hunting and fishing licenses, permits and more at 2023 Illinois Deer Classic in Peoria

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more