Creep I.E. Aftermath tickets on sale Saturday, April 1st at 10am PST

Fresh off the sold out “Creep I.E. Con” (*pronounced Creep-Eye-E-Con) event this past February, Creep I.E. returns to the Ontario Convention Center on Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th for an all new 2nd event of 2023 called “Creep I.E. Aftermath”
“Creep I.E. Aftermath” is a mash up of Horror and Pop Culture and timed to kick off Spooky Season in Southern California with a fun filled weekend of shenanigans.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 1st at 10am pst at CreepIECon.com
The I.E. in Creep I.E. represents the Inland Empire region of Southern California where the weekend event takes place.
Celebrity guests announced include Hollywood Legend Tim Curry (IT, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Home Alone 2, Clue, Scary Movie 2) who will be making a very rare public appearance on Saturday, September 23rd for professional photo ops with attendees. *Photo Ops are an additional purchase separate from “Creep I.E. Aftermath” admission.
Other celebrity guests include mini reunions from “Charmed” with Rose McGowan and Holly Marie-Combs, the 80’s family film classic “The Neverending Story” with Noah Hathaway and Alan Oppenheimer (who also voiced the classic 80’s animated villain “Skeletor”) and “Wishmaster” with Andrew Divoff and Tammy Lauren.
Voice actor Greg Chun who has had roles in two of the most popular Netflix series… “Demon Slayer” and “Squid Game” will be making a rare appearance for both days of the convention.
Many more celebrity guests will be announced throughout the Summer.
Shop with 175+ Spooky and Pop Culture themed vendors for unique, one of a kind items you simply can’t find at your local mall or shopping center.
In addition to all the Celebrities and Vendors, attendees can enjoy fun filled Experiences including :
Creep I.E. Cinema presented by The Frida Cinema – See classic films the way they were originally presented in theaters….on vintage film! No blu ray or DVD screenings…just a rare chance to see classic Horror and Pop Culture films projected on actual film like they were back in the day. Creep I.E. Cinema is included in attendees GA ticket on a first come, first serve basis.
Creep I.E. Arcade presented by Pixel Vault Games – our popular Arcade experience returns for Aftermath with plenty of 8-bit gaming and retro photo ops curated by Pixel Vault Games. Creep I.E. Arcade is included in attendees GA ticket.
Aftermath Afterparty – featuring live music, contests, food trucks and more. The fun doesn’t end when “Creep I.E. Aftermath” concludes for the day on Saturday, September 23rd. The “Aftermath Afterparty” takes place outdoors at the Ontario Convention Center and is a separate add-on ticketed event ($15)
Creep I.E. Cravings – some of the best food trucks in Southern California will be setting up shop at the Ontario Convention Center all weekend long
V.I.P. Lounge – V.I.P. ticket holders will be able to relax in the exclusive “Creep I.E. V.I.P. Lounge” located upstairs inside the Ontario Convention Center. Lucky VIP badge holders can enjoy much shorter lines at the VIP cash bar and restrooms.
POSE Photo Ops – Attendees can take professionally shot photographs with their favorite celebs appearing at Creep I.E. Aftermath by POSE Photo. *POSE Photo Ops require an additional purchase separate from Creep I.E. Aftermath admission.
Creep I.E. is proud to have The Frida Cinema as our first ever non-profit partner. A portion of each ticket sold will support The Frida’s ongoing efforts to continue bringing classic genre films to the big screen.
“Creep I.E. Aftermath” is co-produced by SoCal Social Events LLC and Fearsome Figures LLC
About SoCal Social Events LLC
SoCal Social Events LLC is quickly establishing themselves as a top pop culture event production company in Southern California, executive producing both “Creep I.E. Con” and “Creep I.E. Aftermath” annually.
About Fearsome Figures LLC
Fearsome Figures – From the classics to items from the latest horror movies, Fearsome Figures offers high quality mystery boxes, horror figures, dolls, masks, autographs and so much more!
# # #
CONTACT:
Brian Boget
SoCal Social Events LLC
Brian@CreepIECon.com
Nicholas Mulkey
Fearsome Figures LLC
Nick@CreepIECon.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.