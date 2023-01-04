Creep I.E. Con™ Returns to the Ontario Convention Center February 4th & 5th
The Inland Empire's Largest Horror Themed Convention Returns to the Ontario Convention Center in Southern California.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for another weekend of spooky shenanigans as Creep I.E. Con™ (pronounced “Creep-Eye-E-Con”) returns to the Ontario Convention Center bigger than ever on February 4th and 5th, 2023
— Brian Boget, SoCal Social Events LLC
Tickets are on sale now at CreepIECon.com and is one of the best entertainment values in Southern California with tickets starting at $25.
The I.E. in Creep I.E. Con™ represents the Inland Empire region of Southern California where the weekend event takes place and is the Inland Empire’s Largest Horror Themed Convention, featuring everyone’s favorite celebrities from the world of spooky cinema and TV including:
- Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy and Lee Waddell from the original
classic “Scream” film.
- First ever “Terrifier 2” cast reunion on the west coast featuring David Howard Thornton (Art the Clown), Damien Leone (Director/Producer/Writer/SFX),
Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Leah Voysey and Felissa Rose.
- Ryan Hurst, Tom Payne and Michael James Shaw from “The Walking Dead”
- Devon Sawa and Kerr Smith from “Final Destination”
- Bill Moseley, Walter Phelan, Robert Mukes and Jake McKinnon from “House of 1000 Corpses”, celebrating the 20 year anniversary of the iconic horror film.
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre “Leatherface” actors Mark Burnham, Bob Elmore and Brett Wagner.
- “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning” reunion with Dick Weiand, Ron Sloane and Carol Locatell.
- Richard Brake and Matthew Patrick Davis from 2022’s hit horror film “Barbarian”.
Other celebrity appearances include Alex Winter (The Lost Boys & Bill and Ted) and Quinn Lord (Trick ‘r Treat)
*Celebrities charge an additional fee separate from Creep I.E. Con™ admission ticket for autographs and professional photo ops.
Attendees can shop at over 150 spooky & pop culture themed vendors with unique items you simply cannot find at your local mall or chain store.
In addition to all the celebrity appearances and shopping, Creep I.E. Con™ offers fun filled experiences including:
“Fear Farm Haunt” where attendees go through an exclusive haunt experience produced by the I.E. / High Desert’s own “Fear Farm” team
“Horror Speed Dating” – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, attendees can meet new “boils and ghouls” with special Speed Dating, Speed Friending and LGBTQ sessions all weekend long presented by Super Sonic Speed Dating. *LGBTQ session is Sunday only.
“Creep I.E. Arcade” – The Inland Empire’s very own classic gaming businesses… “Retrovolt Arcade” and “Pixel Vault Games” take attendees back in time with horror and sci-fi themed Pinball and Arcade machines along with the best in 8-bit gaming.
“Inked in the I.E.” – Some of the best Tattoo Artists in the Horror genre are on hand for insanely awesome horror themed tattoo art as attendees can get “Inked In The I.E.” Sponsored by “2nd to None Tattoo Company”. *Additional fee paid to each individual tattoo artist
“Art’s Sideshow” – The Inland Empire’s very own Horror Prop Museum has a very special themed photo op experience.
Creep I.E. Con™ also features some of the top personalities from the world of Horror Culture including “Vamp and the Best Fiends Forever”, “Grimm Life Collective” and “Dead Meat.”
Riverside, California’s own resident Special Effects Artist Eric Fox will once again be on hand with live SFX demos all weekend.
Creep I.E. Con™ is co-sponsored by “Trick or Treat Studios” – the premier company for high end horror collectibles, masks, costumes, toys and more and the clothing line “Kleaver Klothing”. Kleaver has been creating KILLER content and clothing since 2011. The brand is owned by Spencer Charnas, lead singer of the popular metal band ‘Ice Nine Kills” and Derek Dillon, the lead singer for “Dead Things”
Creep I.E. Con™ is produced by SoCal Social Events LLC and Fearsome Figures LLC.
Creep I.E. Con™ is a registered trademark/service mark of SoCal Social Events LLC.
About SoCal Social Events LLC
SoCal Social Events is quickly establishing themselves as a top pop culture event production company in Southern California with over 3 decades of event production and marketing experience.
About Fearsome Figures
Fearsome Figures LLC – From the classics to items from the latest horror movies, Fearsome Figures offers high quality mystery boxes, horror figures, dolls, masks, autographs and so much more!
Brian Boget
SoCal Social Events LLC
Info@CreepIECon.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok