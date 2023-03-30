NDE SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT FOR PERKINS V STATE DETERMINED LEVELS OF PERFORMANCE REVISIONS.

In accordance with section 122(c)(2) of Perkins V and the guidelines for the submission of Nebraska Perkins State Plan, the Nebraska Department of Education has determined a need to revise three of the seven State Determined Levels of Performance for the reporting year 2024 to reflect more accurate projections based on updated methodology and assessment data. The NDE is soliciting public input on the State Determined Levels of Performance for the following three indicators: 2S1 – Academic Proficiency in Reading/Language Arts, 2S2 – Academic Proficiency in Mathematics, and 2S3 – Academic Proficiency in Science. NDE’s draft revisions can be reviewed here. Public comment on the Perkins V State Determined Levels of Performance is requested from March 31-May 30, 2023. Comments may be submitted to Lexi by email.