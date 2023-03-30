Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,096 in the last 365 days.

NDE SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT FOR PERKINS V STATE DETERMINED LEVELS OF PERFORMANCE REVISIONS.

In accordance with section 122(c)(2) of Perkins V and the guidelines for the submission of Nebraska Perkins State Plan, the Nebraska Department of Education has determined a need to revise three of the seven State Determined Levels of Performance for the reporting year 2024 to reflect more accurate projections based on updated methodology and assessment data. The NDE is soliciting public input on the State Determined Levels of Performance for the following three indicators: 2S1 – Academic Proficiency in Reading/Language Arts, 2S2 – Academic Proficiency in Mathematics, and 2S3 – Academic Proficiency in Science. NDE’s draft revisions can be reviewed here. Public comment on the Perkins V State Determined Levels of Performance is requested from March 31-May 30, 2023. Comments may be submitted to Lexi by email.

You just read:

NDE SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT FOR PERKINS V STATE DETERMINED LEVELS OF PERFORMANCE REVISIONS.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more