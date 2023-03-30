MassDOT Launches Billboard Design Contest to Support National Work Zone Awareness Week 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is launching a statewide billboard design contest to support the American Traffic Safety Services Association’s (ATSSA) National Work Zone Awareness Week. The contest is open to all students who are currently enrolled in colleges and universities in Massachusetts. Applicants are asked to create and submit proposed billboard Public Service Announcements (PSA’s) to encourage drivers to obey the rules of the road and exercise caution when travelling through work zones where crews are involved in active construction and maintenance projects.

“We hope this contest will raise awareness about steps drivers are required to take when they approach and travel through work zones on the highway,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “Injuries and deaths on our roads are preventable if drivers obey traffic laws, including laws around moving over for road crews and traveling at lower speeds in work zones. We want everyone traveling and everyone working on our highways to get home safe at the end of the day and that means drivers must obey speeds for work zones, must driver sober and hands free and should wear seat belts at all times.”

“Work zone safety awareness is an important message for MassDOT. Every year work zone safety crashes lead to unnecessary deaths on our roadways as well as traffic and project delays.” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We are excited to see the creative content and informational PSA’s which will be submitted to help us communicate work zone safety on Massachusetts’ roadways”

National Work Zone Awareness Week is an annual event which brings attention to work zone safety and the theme for this year is, “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us.” Entries from college students for the MassDOT billboard contest must be submitted by 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 21. The winning designs will be selected based on creativity, impact, and relevance to this year’s identified theme.

The top 3 designs will be displayed on a series of digital billboards along highways in Massachusetts throughout the 2023 construction season.

The submission selected for first place will be displayed on billboards for approximately three months. The submission selected for second place will be displayed on billboards for approximately two months. The submission selected for third place will be displayed on billboards for approximately one month.

The winning entries will be selected by a panel comprised of MassDOT senior managers. Entries will be judged on their visual appeal, adherence to the theme, quality of design, and ease of reproduction. The winners will be notified via email and announced during the 2023 MassDOT Transportation Innovation Conference which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 2, and on Wednesday, May 3. In addition, entries will be posted on the Mass.gov website and communicated through MassDOT social media accounts.

For information on MassDOT’s billboard design contest for National Work Zone Safety Week, including contest rules and requirements, eligibility, and submission guidelines, please visit the billboard contest website.

Visit the American Traffic Safety Services Association’s National Work Zone Safety Week website for more information.

