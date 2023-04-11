TAP's Fickling to Offer Unique Opportunity to Leaders of Small and Medium-Sized Companies

In addition to his current role at TAP, Fickling previously served a key role in the restructure of the nation’s first preferred provider (managed healthcare) organization and has personally overseen the turnarounds of numerous business organizations.
MIAMI, FLA. , USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Fickling, a corporate finance expert that has spent decades leading operational turnarounds for distressed small to medium-sized businesses, is now offering perspective and insight to organizational leaders in a free, 30-minute consultation.
Fickling leads the restructuring unit at TAP Financial Partners and will be available in an introductory advisory role for companies struggling in a difficult business environment. “There may be flaws not detected in the business plan, but more often recent changes are what get organizations off track. Key players retire or leave the company, market conditions shift, mergers or acquisitions fail - they all impact the bottom line - and it can take an objective outsider to point out what those on the inside fail to see or are reluctant to address,” said Fickling.
Currently managing partner at TAP Financial Partners, Fickling previously served a key role in the restructure of the nation’s first preferred provider (managed healthcare) organization. He has also personally overseen the turnarounds of one of the largest community solar garden developers in the U.S., a marine diesel propulsion service and repair company, and a military aerospace contractor, among many others.
“There are few individuals that can match the institutional knowledge Bill has in this arena,” said Bob Press, founder of TAP Financial Partners. “Our company is dedicated to the success of small and medium-sized businesses and this is a way we can share a voice that can make a difference for organizations that are the backbone of economies worldwide.”
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
