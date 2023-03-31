Junior League of Los Angeles hosts Junior Leagues of California State Public Affairs Committee 2023 Winter Conference

2023 CalSPAC Delegates at Winter Conference in Los Angeles, CA
Celebrating Women's History Month - Impact. Advocacy. Change Makers. Improving the lives of women, children, and families in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Junior Leagues of California State Public Affairs Committee (CalSPAC), an all-volunteer, non-partisan education and advocacy organization comprised of a 38-woman Delegation from 17 Junior Leagues across California, representing over 6,000 women statewide, held its 2023 winter conference on March 24-26, 2023 at the Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA). CalSPAC has a 50-year track record of advocacy for policies that improve the lives of California women, children, and families. Its Delegation demonstrates the impactful contributions of Junior League women across our state.
By using its collective voice, CalSPAC advocates for legislation impacting its five community-based issue areas that address education, family support, health, anti-human trafficking, and violence prevention. The volunteer organization has sponsored over 12 legislative bills that have become law, and the group has greatly impacted our state. Leading CalSPAC are Co-Chairs Katie Bivin, Junior League of Napa-Sonoma, and Lena Ross, Junior League of Orange County, who remarked that “CalSPAC takes action on state and national issues that affect our projects, priority issues, and communities primarily by sponsoring and supporting legislation.”
Winter conference chair Amy Mathias, along with Jill Brownfield, both from the Junior League of Los Angeles, coordinated the meeting to educate and inform the CalSPAC Delegation about the legislative process, educate new members about advocacy and public policy, coordinate the exchange of information from community-based league projects to policymakers, while receiving training on budget advocacy, supporting legislation, and current affairs. Guest speakers highlighting Women’s History Month included Joy C. Williams, President, Junior League of Los Angeles; Nithya Raman, Los Angeles City Councilmember, 4th District; Sumaya Nahar, legislative analyst, Political Solutions; Joy Burkhard, Founder and Executive Director of Policy Center, Maternal Mental Health, formerly 2020 Mom; and Cristina Rivard, Strategic Planning Chair, Junior League of Los Angeles.
One of the most notable pieces of legislation that CalSPAC sponsored was AB2268, the Bicycle Helmut Law. The organization has also supported or sponsored several other pieces of legislation, including AB2878, which provided breast cancer treatment for uninsured women; AB172, which provided significant funds for, and expanded, preschool programs; and ACR 105, that designated the month of May as perinatal depression month in California while also establishing the California Maternal Mental Health Collaborative, chaired by former Assemblywoman Christina Garcia, (D-58). The collaboration was supported by California’s Departments of Health Care Services, Public Health, and Mental Health; First 5 California, among others.
JLLA President Joy C. Williams remarked, "CalSPAC is a valuable asset to the Association of Junior Leagues, International. Out of 294 Leagues in four countries, the organization is one of only eight State Public Affairs Committees.”
This year's CalSPAC Trainer is Andi Fetzner, Junior League of Los Angeles. Women in California are encouraged to join Junior League and become delegates. CalSPAC provides the education, training, and empowerment to enable women to collaborate on public policy, analyze a legislative bill, and make a positive difference. Rounding out the leadership with Ms. Fetzner, Ms. Bivin, and Ms. Ross, the CalSPAC Advisor and immediate past Co-Chair Jocelyn Ferguson, Junior League of Pasadena. Ms. Ferguson commented, "CalSPAC is a safe learning environment where women from diverse, multicultural backgrounds come together to develop, support, or sponsor legislation in California. We applaud our volunteers and their commitment and advocacy for creating sustainable change and being change-makers. We are Junior League women building better communities together!”
The Junior League of Los Angeles is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.
About Junior League of Los Angeles
Established in 1926, the Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA) has been the driving force behind the kinds of initiatives and institutions that make our community a healthier, more vital place to live. Throughout its history, JLLA has developed, supported, and launched more than 100 projects in the community — making a measurable, positive impact on the welfare of greater Los Angeles children and their families. More than 2,500 kids were impacted by JLLA programs during its 2022-2023 year alone.
