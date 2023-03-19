Junior League Of Los Angeles Runs Toward 10th Year In LA Big 5K
JLLA will raise funds and increase awareness for community projects. #Reignite #Rebuild #Reconnect #JLBetterTogetherLOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Junior League of Los Angeles, Inc. "JLLA" is eagerly preparing for its 10th year as a Participating Charity Partner with the LA Big 5K. This year's race kicks off Saturday, March 18, at 8:00 am at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The LA Big 5K is an exciting opportunity for JLLA members to raise funds and increase awareness for the organization's signature training programs and direct service projects with community partners such as Happy Trails, Harvest Home, Friends LA and United Friends of the Children. Proceeds raised at this year's LA Big 5K will help us improve access to resources for Los Angeles area transition-age foster youth and underserved students seeking higher education.
Over 25 JLLA members are expected to join as LA Big 5K participants and raise funds to support our community partners and programs. Junior League members have been fundraising for several months, with an ambitious goal of raising $30,000.
"Our organization, through its community partnerships and programs, empowers women to create change in Los Angeles," says JLLA President Joy C. Williams. "By supporting our members who are running the 5K you'll be helping us achieve our mission."
ABOUT THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF LOS ANGELES
The Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA) is an organization of over 850 women committed to advancing women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Now in its 97th year of service, JLLA seeks to improve access to resources for Los Angeles area transition-age foster youth and underserved students seeking higher education.
