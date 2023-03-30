Call to experts and speakers for AI Tools Workshop

🗣 Are you our expert or speaker at our next event about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools?

On April 27th, Fintech Belgium is organizing a workshop & meetup on AI tools.

We are looking for experts and speakers who possess knowledge about the application of AI tools and their use in various business applications. It will be valuable to our audience, which would consist of senior management and decision makers who are looking to explore the potential of AI for their organizations.

The workshop normally lasts for 3 hours, split in two parts:

During the first part of the workshop, the expert will have the opportunity to show the AI tools and demonstrate how they work.

Following the presentation, the audience will be divided into groups, and have the chance to apply the presented AI tools and get hands-on experience. The expert will be able to provide guidance and support to the groups during this practical session.

📢 CALL TO ACTION: Contact Xavier Corman

If you are not this expert but know someone who would be interested, feel free to introduce us.

DETAILS

Date: April 27th

Time: Evening

Venue: Brussels