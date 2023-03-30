Submit Release
Call to speakers for Digital ID Meetup

🗣 Are you our speaker at our next event about Digital Identification?

Our Meetup on Digital ID is happening on April 18th and the lineup is just incredible! Join us as we discuss the latest trends and advancements in digital identity.

Do you want to pitch and be the cherry on the cake to our lineup of speakers for the next Digital ID Meetup ?

Don't hesitate, tell us more by contacting Xavier Corman

ONLY ONE SPOT LEFT

Welcome to solutions in identification, authentication, wallet and eID

If you are not this expert but know someone who would be interested, feel free to introduce us.

