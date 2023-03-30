Call to speakers for Digital ID Meetup

There were 1,653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,108 in the last 365 days.
🗣 Are you our speaker at our next event about Digital Identification?
Our Meetup on Digital ID is happening on April 18th and the lineup is just incredible! Join us as we discuss the latest trends and advancements in digital identity.
Do you want to pitch and be the cherry on the cake to our lineup of speakers for the next Digital ID Meetup ?
Don't hesitate, tell us more by contacting Xavier Corman
ONLY ONE SPOT LEFT
Welcome to solutions in identification, authentication, wallet and eID
If you are not this expert but know someone who would be interested, feel free to introduce us.