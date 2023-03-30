Submit Release
New event ? Connect 2023.

Connect 2023 is just around the corner!

We are happy to announce the brand-new website has just been launched and tickets are now available for those who don’t want to miss out on this journey. 

Connect 2023 is the first ever conference organized by API Community Belgium and will gather students, professionals and experts from the field for a full day of engaging with other API enthusiasts. 

Places are limited, so make sure to reserve your spot well in advance. Everyone is welcome to attend and register, including non-members who are interested in learning more about hot topics in API and integration.
 

On the program
 
✔️ Keynotes and expert panels
✔️ Interactive presentations and workshops 
✔️ Partner village 
✔️ Networking opportunities 
➕ more

If you’re looking to interact and network with leading companies in the field, learn about the latest trends from colleagues and engage with other members API enthusiasts, make sure to check out the planning of our Focus Topics about API as a product, API Security and Integration Tech & Tooling. 

Where does the event happen?

BEL Brussels - Tour & Taxis site
Avenue du Port 86c/3002
1000 Brussels

When does the event happen?

May 4th, 2023
Begin: 08:30
End: 19:00

