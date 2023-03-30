FEMA Urges Preparedness Ahead of Severe Weather

WASHINGTON – FEMA is urging a wide area of the country to stay alert for weather risks from today into the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting intense and widespread severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes in some areas.

Remain alert, keep your cell phone charged and take the basic precautions needed now to potentially save lives and protect property when severe weather strikes.

Severe weather, that could include long-track tornadoes, may occur from Friday afternoon into the overnight hours for a large portion of the Middle Mississippi Valley and the Mid-South. This dangerous weather risk will continue eastward into the Lower Ohio and Tennessee Valley.

Anyone living in these areas should take precautions now ahead of the storms: