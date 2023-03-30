Understanding Your FEMA Letter

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,115 in the last 365 days.
PEARL, Miss. – Mississippi survivors of the March storms and tornadoes who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive a letter from FEMA in the mail or via email.
The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.
Applicants may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application for financial assistance. Examples of missing documentation may include:
If you have questions about your letter, call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, or the amount of assistance provided, you can submit an appeal letter and documents supporting your claim, such as a contractor’s estimate for home repairs.
FEMA cannot duplicate assistance provided by another source, such as insurance settlements. However, those who are underinsured may receive further assistance for unmet needs after insurance claims have been settled. While FEMA may be able to help with basic needs, it does not provide assistance to cover insurance deductibles.
Appeals must be in writing. In a signed and dated letter, explain the reason(s) for the appeal. It should also include:
If someone other than an applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter, that person must sign it and provide FEMA with a signed statement authorizing the individual to act on behalf of the applicant.
Appeals must be postmarked within 60 days of the date noted on the determination letter. Appeal letters and supporting documents may be uploaded to your personal FEMA online account. To set up an account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov and follow the directions.
Other ways to submit documents include:
By mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055
By fax: 800-827-8112 Attention: FEMA
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov.fema.gov/.