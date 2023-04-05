The Nurse Florence® Children's Book Series is making medical terminology accessible to kids

As Seen In the Independent Press Award 2023 Announcement
Michael Dow, RN, MS, MHA, MSM receives international recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® for his work: the Nurse Florence® children's book series.
Sometimes only a nurse can bridge the gap from technical medical information to a level of understanding that any ordinary person can grasp.”
— Michael Dow, RN, MS, MHA, MSM
BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How do you make the word Polymicrogyria less intimidating and understandable? Michael Dow, RN, MS, MHA, MSM, a nurse himself, feels sometimes only a nurse can bridge the gap from technical medical information to a level of understanding that any ordinary person can grasp. The importance of Dow's work is that the Nurse Florence® book series provides high quality medical information in an easy to understand format. By introducing young kids to correct terminology and science concepts at an early age, Dow feels we can help increase our children’s health literacy level as well as help to prepare them for courses and jobs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. For this reason, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recognized the Nurse Florence® Educational Series by Michael Dow, RN, MS, MHA, MSM in the category of Children’s Educational Series as the 2023 winner.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
In 2023, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD had entries worldwide. Authors and publishers from countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Norway, Scotland, and South Africa, participated. Books submitted included writers based in cities such as Atlanta to Los Angeles; Halifax to London; from Cape Town to Mumbai; from Albuquerque to New York City as well as others.
Of the now 41 titles and counting, the Independent Press Award recognized the following titles submitted in 2023:
Nurse Florence®, How Do We Feel Pain?
Nurse Florence®, How Do We Speak?
Nurse Florence®, What are some Summer Safety Tips?
Nurse Florence®, What is a Heart Attack?
Nurse Florence®, What is Cancer?
Nurse Florence®, What is Chronic Kidney Disease?
Nurse Florence®, What is Obesity?
Nurse Florence®, What is Polymicrogyria?
Nurse Florence®, Why and How Do We Breathe?
Nurse Florence®, Why and How Do We Sneeze?
“We are proud to announce the winners and distinguished favorites in our annual 2023 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD. This year included an array of quality and diverse independent books,” Olczak said. “Independent publishing is pushing on every corner of the earth with great content. We are thrilled to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing.” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.
