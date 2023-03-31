Bollé Safety Leans on Its Rich Heritage to Advance the Eyewear Market

Bolle Safety Sentinel: Ideal for all activities requiring exposure to alternating high and low light.

After Launching In 2021, The Brands Tactical/Military Business Unit Now Accounts for a Quarter of All Brand Sales

CARLSBAD, CA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bollé Safety, a mainstay in premium eyewear protection, is enjoying dramatic growth as its latest entry into the market continues to offer new innovations helping it generate unprecedented momentum.

The Bollé Safety Standard Issue division, (BSSI), launched into the marketplace in 2021 and continues to gain share due in large part to the innovations that come from being a part of a 135-year-old brand.

“Our goal for launching BSSI, was to provide quality eyewear at an affordable price for those who protect and serve,” said Marc Van Buskirk, Dir Military & Government Sales for Bollé Safety.

BSSI is dedicated to the tactical market and the brand felt something was missing in the category and wanted to offer something unique to those who protect and serve. To accomplish that, Bollé Safety leaned on its rich heritage of developing innovative eyewear solutions for over 135 years to develop the world’s best ballistic and protective eyewear available, while concentrating on improved comfort, style, and safety.

Unlike many other brands in the category, Bollé Safety has world class innovation resources behind it with a state-of-the-art R&D facility that allows the brand to continue to take advantage of not only the latest lens technology, but also the highest performing new materials.

“Being a part of the Bollé Brands family means we never stop innovating,” said Van Buskirk.

The goal has been to offer not just quality safety glasses, but glasses that also provide a clear, fog and scratch free vision no matter the elements that surround the user.

Following the brands launch in 1888, Bollé introduced its first true safety glasses in 1950 and began providing the French army, navy, and aerospace divisions with safety glasses in the 1960s. In 1973, Bollé Safety introduced the industry’s first anti-fog technology which it continues to improve upon and officially launched its safety division in 1994.

About Bollé Brands

Created more than 130 years ago in France, Bollé Safety is the global PPE Eyewear Specialist (Personal Protective Equipment). Bollé Safety offers a wide range of innovative eye protection products that are comfortable, designed and adapted to each market segment (construction, health, energy, heavy industry, defense, clean rooms, automotive, office automation, etc.), with a growing focus on Eco conception. Distributing products in more than 100 countries, Bollé Safety equips 20 million workers with products that improve their performance and well-being, from the moment there are risks for the face and the eyes, even in extreme environments. To learn more please visit: https://www.bolle-safety.com/us

