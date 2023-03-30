The First Bancorp Declares First Quarter Dividend

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,065 in the last 365 days.
The First Bancorp FNLC, the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share. This first quarter dividend is payable April 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023.
"I'm pleased to announce a first quarter dividend of 34 cents per share," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "Based on the March 29, 2023 closing price of $26.26 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.36 per share represents an attractive yield of 5.18% for our shareholders."
The First Bancorp, headquartered in Damariscotta, Maine, is the holding company for First National Bank. Founded in 1864, the Bank serves Mid-Coast and Down East Maine with eighteen offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Waldo and Washington Counties. The Bank provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank, provides investment management and trust services from five offices in Lincoln, Knox, Penobscot and Hancock Counties.
Forward-looking and cautionary statements: except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
