New London Company Receives $22,000 Grant to Address Worker Shortage

A New London manufacturing facility is the first company to receive the Wisconsin Automation Implementation Grant.

Go Fast Manufacturing, a pallet and sawmill equipment company, was presented the Wisconsin Automation Implementation Grant by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The grant is meant to help companies implement technology that addresses the long-term workers shortage and increases productivity.

“Go Fast worked with the Center for Manufacturing and Productivity to understand, “how can we be better at what we do?’” said WEDC CEO Missy Hughes. “And they identified a piece of equipment to be more efficient to increase their productivity, and we helped with the purchase of that equipment with a $22,000 grant.”

