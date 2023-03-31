Submit Release
New Digital and Experiential Marketing Agency Launches in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Tic-Tac-Tag Brands: Digital and Experiential Marketing in Chattanooga, TN

Digital Marketing Services

Lead Generating Photo Booths

Tic-Tac-Tag Brands is relocating to Chattanooga, TN from Chicago, IL.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason and Jessica Uzarraga, co-founders of Tic-Tac-Tag Brands, are proud to announce the relocation of their digital and experiential marketing agency in Chattanooga, Tennessee from Chicago, IL.

Tic-Tac-Tag Brands specializes in digital marketing services such as PPC campaigns, search engine marketing, SEO, email marketing, mobile marketing and social media marketing. The agency also offers experiential marketing services such as lead generating open-air photobooths and 360 degree video booths.

“We are excited to bring our digital and experiential marketing services to Chattanooga,” said Jason Uzarraga. “We believe that our services will help businesses in the area reach their goals and grow their customer base.”

Tic-Tac-Tag Brands is committed to providing the highest quality services to their clients. They strive to create innovative and effective campaigns that will help their clients reach their goals.

For more information about Tic-Tac-Tag Brands, please visit their website at www.tictactagbrands.com or contact Jason Uzarraga at juzarraga@tictactagbrands.com.

