New Digital and Experiential Marketing Agency Launches in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Tic-Tac-Tag Brands is relocating to Chattanooga, TN from Chicago, IL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason and Jessica Uzarraga, co-founders of Tic-Tac-Tag Brands, are proud to announce the relocation of their digital and experiential marketing agency in Chattanooga, Tennessee from Chicago, IL.
“We are excited to bring our digital and experiential marketing services to Chattanooga,” said Jason Uzarraga. “We believe that our services will help businesses in the area reach their goals and grow their customer base.”
Tic-Tac-Tag Brands is committed to providing the highest quality services to their clients. They strive to create innovative and effective campaigns that will help their clients reach their goals.
For more information about Tic-Tac-Tag Brands, please visit their website at www.tictactagbrands.com or contact Jason Uzarraga at juzarraga@tictactagbrands.com.
Contact
Jason Uzarraga
Tic-Tac-Tag Corporation
+1 773-655-1663
