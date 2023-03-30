The Partnership Honored with 2 Prestigious Awards at 2023 AMYs
Atlanta agency wins big for lead generation/ecommerce campaign, finalist for influencer advertising at the 66th annual AMY Awards.ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership was recognized for exceptional work at the 2023 AMY Awards held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Atlanta History Museum. The AMY Awards celebrate Atlanta’s best work in marketing, including innovative strategies, unforgettable campaigns and outstanding professionals across the industry.
Atlanta’s oldest privately-held marketing and brand communications agency won in the category of Ecommerce (lead generation) website for the development of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta “Heart Swap” Foundation Campaign and was a finalist in Influencer Advertising (blog/social) for its “Milk Delivers” NIL Campaign featuring Stetson Bennett, UGA football quarterback and two-time NCAA championship winner.
Wins Ecommerce (lead generation) for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s “Heart Swap” foundation Campaign
The Partnership led efforts for brand development, visual identity and design and development of an ecommerce website, boosting fundraising efforts for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s seasonal campaign, the “Heart Swap.” The campaign drove awareness and the need for critical funds for its pediatric cardiac programs, generating an 307% targeted goal increase in participation and 200% gain in philanthropic support.
Finalist in Influencer Advertising (blog/social) category for “Milk Delivers” NIL Campaign
The Partnership entered into a name, image, and likeness (NIL) agreement with two-time college football national champion, Stetson Bennett; using his celebrity influence, to promote the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products through social posts, videos, online reels, and photos featuring dairy products. The campaign generated over 12 million impressions across social media platforms.
