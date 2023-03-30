Birdvision Entertainment Joins Forces with Cal Dental USA By Making a Move to Give Back and Help Over 200 Families

Birdvision Entertainment is joining forces with Cal Dental USA for a noble cause - offering families in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire with dental treatments. By putting their resources and passions together, both organizations are determined to make a difference in the lives of individuals especially those who cannot afford to pay for dental services. In doing this, Birdvision Entertainment & Cal Dental USA hope to inspire others In the Music & healthcare industry to do the same especially in the Los Angeles-based communities.
More than being a performing business organization, Cal Dental USA lead by its CEO Dr. John Kim & James Jones, Vice President is best known for its delivery of excellent dental services that its patients trust. Providing patients with high-standard dental service’s is one of the organization's topmost priorities. It is guided by a solid set of values such as quality, effectiveness, integration, and care for its staff and the community. Research and training are also two important thrusts for the organization to provide an environment conducive to personal development, learning, and research at any of its 19 Locations around Southern California.
Meanwhile, at the helm of bringing Birdvision Entertainment to the next level is its Compton native CEO Ervin “Bird” Gainer & Co-founder Donovan “Donbo” Samuels are entrepreneurs who are well-known for their generosity and compassion.
They recognize how multiple families are struggling financially, and want to be able to extend help in their own little way. By Collaborating with Cal Dental USA, this gives them an opportunity to impact the lives of others.
Birdvision Entertainment signed its first artist, Roddy Ricch , in 2017.
This is not the labels first time helping people A few years ago, “Birdvision & Roddy Ricch the Labels Artist” teamed up with Trap Kitchen to feed over 700 medical staff which includes nurses and doctors, and at MLK Hospital.
To say that Cal Dental USA and Birdvision Entertainment are the perfect outreach partners is an understatement. The two influential organizations fit together like pieces to a puzzle, driven by the same compassion, values, and generosity.
We know this will not be the last time you hear of these two organizations Joining forces to make a difference in the comminutes they serve.
Media Details –
Company Name - Cal Dental USA
Website URL - caldentalusa.com
Company Name - Birdvision Entertainment
Website URL - birdvisionent.com
