Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5001516

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 3/29/23 1505 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bacon Rd, Jay, VT

VIOLATION:  Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED:  Matthew Bernard    

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/29/23 at approximately 1505 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a family fight that had occurred in the area of Bacon Rd in the Town of Jay, VT. Investigation revealed that Bernard had threatened a household member. Bernard was subsequently arrested and brought to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Bernard was later released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    3/30/22 1230        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

BAIL: No Bail

MUGSHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

