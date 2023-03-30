Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

There were 1,757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,126 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5001516
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 3/29/23 1505 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bacon Rd, Jay, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Matthew Bernard
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/29/23 at approximately 1505 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a family fight that had occurred in the area of Bacon Rd in the Town of Jay, VT. Investigation revealed that Bernard had threatened a household member. Bernard was subsequently arrested and brought to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Bernard was later released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/22 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
BAIL: No Bail
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881