Date: March 30, 2023

Governor Reynolds Awards CDL Training Grants to Ease Iowans’ Path into Professional Driving

Grants will provide critical training funds to help meet state demand for truck, bus drivers

DES MOINES, IOWA – Governor Kim Reynolds today announced new grant awards that will directly support the critical training opportunities necessary to obtain a commercial driver's license (CDL) in Iowa. The Entry-Level Driver Training Program will help Iowa meet its strong demand for truck drivers and school bus drivers by providing $2.94 million to support 46 different training programs across the state.

The programs, conducted either in-house or in conjunction with third-party providers, will serve an estimated 1,642 individuals employed by the participating organizations. Employees will receive skills or knowledge tests in preparation for a CDL.

“This unique program addresses Iowa’s need for truck drivers in our workforce,” said Governor Reynolds. “Iowa is leading the nation by investing in the required training and removing barriers to these high-demand positions. The pathway to a CDL must be accessible to keep Iowa’s, and the nation’s, economy moving forward.”

Visit this page for information on all awardees, which include employers, nonprofits, local governments and school district organizations who employ CDL drivers in Iowa.

Last year, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration implemented additional training requirements on top of existing CDL standards. Despite the high demand, CDL training can be costly or require additional travel or resources. Grant funding acts as a reimbursement following documented training certification and a CDL exam within 30 days of a participant’s last day of training.

“Providing new grants specifically for training means that Iowa employers and organizations can more easily recruit the workforce they need to be successful,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Today’s awards are about getting the individual in the door and on a better pathway to a CDL. Once they are trained, their roles as truck drivers benefit our entire economy.”

For more information on Iowa’s Entry-Level Driver Training Program, visit this link.

