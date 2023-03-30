Lydia Fearing of Austin's Law Office of Becky Beaver Awarded Super Lawyer Rising Star

Lydia Fearing, 2023 Super Lawyer Rising Star

Austin based family law attorney at the Law Offices of Becky Beaver, Lydia Fearing has been named a Super Lawyer Rising Star.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Office of Becky Beaver, an Austin-based law firm specializing in high-net-worth divorce and family law cases, is proud to announce that attorney Lydia Fearing has been named a Super Lawyer Rising Star. This prestigious recognition is awarded to only the top 2.5% of lawyers under 40 or in practice for ten years or less who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements, peer recognition, and community involvement.

Becky Beaver, the founder and principal attorney with over 40 years of experience in family law, expressed her enthusiasm for Lydia's accomplishments. "We are incredibly proud of Lydia for being recognized as a Super Lawyer Rising Star. Her dedication to our clients and her commitment to providing exceptional legal representation make her an invaluable asset to our firm. Lydia's tireless work ethic and passion for justice exemplify the qualities of a true Rising Star, and we couldn't be happier to have her on our team."

Lydia Fearing, grateful for the honor, shared her thoughts on receiving this recognition. "I am truly honored to be named a Super Lawyer Rising Star. This recognition reflects not only my efforts but also the supportive and collaborative environment at the Law Office of Becky Beaver. I am grateful to be a part of such a talented and dedicated team, and I look forward to continuing to provide outstanding legal services to our clients."

For more information on Lydia Fearing and the Law Office of Becky Beaver, please visit www.beckybeaverlaw.com.

About the Law Office of Becky Beaver: The Law Office of Becky Beaver is an Austin-based law firm dedicated exclusively to assisting clients with high-net-worth divorce and family law cases. Led by founder and principal attorney Becky Beaver, the firm is known for its expertise in handling complex family law matters. With a team of dedicated professionals, the Law Office of Becky Beaver is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients while providing guidance, advocacy, and empowerment throughout the legal process.