Help Name a Piece of Downtown Miami History

METsquare Commercial Development in downtown Miami to undergo re-naming process to honor its historic location, community encouraged to submit their ideas.
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Where the docks of Henry Flagler’s venerated, late-19th century Royal Palm Hotel once helped jump-start Miami’s history is the current location of METsquare, the retail and entertainment component of the Metropolitan Miami (The Met) community in downtown Miami.
Located at SE 3rd Avenue and SE 3rd St., directly across from the JW Marriott Marquis Miami and Whole Foods Market, METsquare’s history goes back even further into Miami’s past. The site is home to several Tequesta Indian circles that were part of a prehistoric village more than 2,000 years ago. It is also located on land once occupied by Spanish missionaries, the U.S. Army (during the Seminole Wars), an antebellum plantation, Julia Tuttle, Henry Flagler, and again by the U.S. Army in the 1898 war with Spain.
In an agreement with The City of Miami, METsquare developer MDM Group is asking the community for help in renaming the historic site!
Any individual interested in submitting an idea of a name is encouraged to email your suggestion to: RenamingMETsquare@MDMUSA.com.
People may begin submitting their suggestions immediately, through midnight, May 15, 2023, at which point the renaming process will close, and a panel of MDM executives will select the winning entry shortly after. Anyone having any questions is encouraged to email MDM at the same email address.
The individual whose suggestion is selected will receive a complimentary weekend stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, directly across from the site, and will include a complimentary dinner for two at the hotel’s renowned restaurant, Boulud Sud Miami.
Metropolitan Miami (The Met) is comprised of Met 1, a completed and occupied 447-unit, 40-story luxury residential tower; Wells Fargo center, a 47-story, 752,000-square-foot Class' A 'office tower; the adjoined 41-story, first-to-market JW Marriott Marquis Miami and Hotel Beaux Arts Miami; Met 3, inclusive of a 41,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market, 1,800-space parking garage and luxury rental apartments; and the retail and entertainment-oriented METsquare.
