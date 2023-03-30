Black Château and Books That Make You Showcase a Selection of Authors and Books at the LA Times Festival of Books 

Black Château and Books That Make You at Booth #153 (Gold Zone)

Bibliophiles are invited to join Black Château and Books That Make You at Booth #153 to meet their favorite author and get the chance to win bookish prizes.

It is exciting to be doing this iconic book festival live and in person again. We have a great array of authors and books in booth #153.” — Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château and Books That Make You