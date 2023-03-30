Black Château and Books That Make You Showcase a Selection of Authors and Books at the LA Times Festival of Books 

Black Château and Books That Make You at Booth #153 (Gold Zone)
Bibliophiles are invited to join Black Château and Books That Make You at Booth #153 to meet their favorite author and get the chance to win bookish prizes.
It is exciting to be doing this iconic book festival live and in person again. We have a great array of authors and books in booth #153.”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Château and Books That Make You will be at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books featuring a variety of books and authors. Dubbed as America’s largest book festival, this will be held on April 22-23, 2023 at the University of Southern California.
Attendees are invited to visit booth #153, in the Gold Zone. During this amazing family-friendly event, authors will be doing in-booth signings and discussing their books. In addition to these activities, prizes and other festivities await.
Authors and books to be highlighted in booth #153 include:
T.L. Bequette – Good Lookin’: A Joe Turner Mystery
Randi Braun – Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work
Virginia Fox – Rocky Mountain Yoga: Rocky Mountain Romances Book 1
Deborah Levine Herman – Spiritual Writing: From Inspiration to Publication
Steven Joseph – Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle
Kelly Anne Manuel – The World Small, The Boots Rain, The Catcher Dream, My Name Is Light
Raye Mitchell – What Does It Profit by G.A. Blakely
Debbie Monteggia – Tears of Change
John Palisano – Dust of The Dead
Mike Robinson – Skunk Ape Semester
E.A. Smiroldo – The Silent Count
Sara Winokur – Double Blind: The Icelandic Manuscript Murders
Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château and Books That Make You, says, “It is exciting to be doing this iconic book festival live and in person again. We have a great array of authors and books in booth #153. Please stop by if you’re one of the 150,000 anticipated attendees or watch for social media updates if you can’t attend in person.”
Follow Black Château’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram , and Twitter, and Books That Make You's sites: TikTok, Facebook , and Instagram for updates, pictures, and live video/story feeds.
Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency located in Southern California. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small press, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and magazine features. For more, visit www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com and www.BooksThatMakeYou.com .
