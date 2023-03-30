F&G captures mountain lion in Ammon neighborhood

Wildlife biologists with Fish and Game captured an adult female mountain lion from an Ammon neighborhood on the morning of March 30. The lion was reported by a homeowner whose dog chased the lion into a tree. Given the proximity to Woodland Hills Elementary, the school was put on alert.

When wildlife staff arrived, the lion had come out of the tree, but they were able to successfully tranquilize the animal from the ground in a nearby location.

While relocation is often not an option for adult mountain lions, Fish and Game decided that given the circumstances, this lion was a candidate for relocation. “This lion appears to be healthy and was not known to be aggressive or attacked any pets,” says Wildlife Manager Curtis Hendricks. “Given that this was the first report, it did not seem to have been frequenting the area and likely just ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The adult female mountain lion will be transported to a remote location away from human populations and released.

Mountain lion safety

Wildlife managers agree that if a person is in close proximity to a lion, meaning they see it, they should:

• NEVER run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as potential prey.

• NEVER turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.

• SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.

• Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.

• If you are attacked, fight back!

