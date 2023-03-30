Compression Works Life-Saving Tourniquet Presented at The Western Trauma Association Meeting

Compression Works Inc. highlighted the AAJT-S junctional tourniquet at the recent Western Trauma Association (WTA) Meeting in Alberta, Canada.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Compression Works Inc., a medical device company focused on hemorrhage control and pelvic stabilization, announced a presentation highlighting the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet – Stabilized (AAJT-S) at the recent Western Trauma Association (WTA) Meeting in Alberta, Canada.

The presentation titled “Clinical Investigation for the AAJT-S (Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet – Stabilized) in Pelvic Bleeding” was provided to the Multi-Institutional Trial Committee (MITC) for consideration to study the device as a suitable alternative for pelvic bleeding situations in which Zone 3 Resuscitative Endothelial Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta (REBOA) is currently used in the trauma environment. The presenters were Tom Scalea, MD, FACS – Baltimore Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Enrique Ginzburg MD, FACS – Jackson Health System, Miami, FL, and John Croushorn MD, FACEP – Chief Medical Officer for Compression Works Inc., Birmingham, AL.

The presentation stated that the AAJT-S by Compression Works has been saving lives in military and EMS settings since 2013 and is the only junctional tourniquet with five life-saving indications (axilla, inguinal, pelvic hemorrhage, pelvic fracture stabilization and Zone 3 REBOA equivalency). Currently in most trauma centers Zone 3 REBOA is utilized with pelvic fracture bleeding until a patient can be taken to the operating room.

In independent peer-reviewed clinical studies, the Institute for Surgical Research and the USAF 59th Med Wing both found the AAJT-S equivalent to Zone 3 REBOA and added that the device can be easily placed and is less invasive. They discussed it could be placed at the scene of an accident or injury by a less trained individual. Specifically, this was highlighted in a recent trauma patient saved in Miami involving a parachuting accident where the AAJT-S was applied as well as reports of multiple Ukrainian soldiers saved in combat with the device.

“We are thankful for the Western Trauma Association and the kind invitation from Drs. Scalea and Ginzburg for the opportunity to share the clinical evidence and the life-saving capabilities of the AAJT-S device at their recent meeting,” said Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Compression Works John Croushorn, MD.

Based on the multi-purpose uses and benefits of the device, Drs. Scalea and Ginzburg are forming a working group within the Western Trauma Association to develop the specific protocols and methods for researching the AAJT-S in their environment.

About Compression Works

Compression Works is the developer and manufacturer of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) medical device. The company delivers innovative solutions to meet the most pressing and unmet needs of emergency healthcare providers. Compression Works is committed to hemorrhage control research, identifying capability gaps and developing technologies and products to help facilitate the delivery of quality life-saving care. The solution is used by the military, trauma centers, rural emergency departments, EMS and federal and local law enforcement agencies. The AAJT-S device is proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA. Compression Works is a veteran-owned business dedicated to saving lives on and off the battlefield. To learn more about the AAJT-S junctional tourniquet or see how it works, visit www.compressionworks.com.

About The Western Trauma Association

The Western Trauma Association is an organization committed to the improvement of trauma care through research, education, sharing of clinical experiences, and the development of physicians of all specialties who are involved in the care of trauma patients.