VAA Philippines, CaPec,and SellersFi’s Partnership Aims to Provide Professional and Financial Support for Entrepreneurs

VAA Philippines, CaPec, and SellersFi’s Partnership
VAA Philippines, CaPec, and SellersFi announce their partnership to provide professional and financial support to
Entrepreneurs scale up their businesses.
VAA aims to provide skilled VAs to Sellers while CaPec's and SellersFi’s financial services will enable them to access the capital they need to invest in their businesses and achieve their goals.”
— Gilad Freimann
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines, Capital for E-Commerce (CaPec), and SellersFi (formerly SellersFunding) announce their partnership to provide professional and financial support for entrepreneurs who want to scale their businesses faster. VAA CEO Gilad Freimann places emphasis on the practical implications of outsourcing professional virtual assistance and strategic financial solutions in maximizing business potential.
VAA CEO Gilad announces that as of writing, VAA Philippines, CaPec, and SellersFi are joining forces to give CEOs and business owners access to essential Virtual Assistant services and external funding. This strategic partnership intends to address the increasing need of entrepreneurs for a holistic business solution. VAA Philippines will focus on providing professional assistance in business operation and administration, while CaPec and SellersFi will concentrate on offering external capital for a seamless supply chain process.
CaPec and SellersFi are external capital providers that offer business financial solutions for cash flow problems. They focus solely on supply chain financing—aiming to close the gap between paying for and selling products. CapEc and SellersFi understand the unique challenges and opportunities presented by E-Commerce, and they want to provide entrepreneurs with the financial support they need to grow and expand their business.
“CapEc's professional advice and financial backing enabled me to scale my activity and increase profitability,” a CapEc customer attested. "Working with SellersFunding (now SellersFi) was great because I was able to get capital to invest in my business," vouched one SellersFi customer.
On the other hand, VAA Philippines specializes in Virtual Assistant services for Amazon and Walmart sellers. They hold intensive training programs that equip Amazon VAs and Walmart VAs with the skills and expertise they need to provide professional assistance to E-Commerce sellers.
"Our training programs are designed to equip any Amazon VA or Walmart VA with the skills they need to become highly effective Virtual Assistants, while CaPec's and SellersFi’s financial services will enable them to access the capital they need to invest in their businesses and achieve their goals," VAA CEO Gilad says.
The partnership between VAA Philippines, CaPec, and SellersFi aims to help more E-Commerce sellers achieve their full potential and succeed in a highly competitive market.
VAA Philippines offers the following Virtual Assistant services, among others:
●Amazon Expert
●Walmart VA
●AMPD Certified PPC Virtual Assistants
●Social Media Expert
●Creatives Expert
●Advertising Expert VA
●Amazon Ads Manager
●Executive Assistant
●Wholesale Expert
