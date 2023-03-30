Dr. Kimberly Siegfried

Keystone Human Services is pleased to announce Kimberly Siegfried, Ph.D., as Vice President of Clinical Services.

The entire KHS global community welcomes Dr. Siegfried to her new role. We look forward to working with her as we grow and advance the mission, vision, and values of Keystone Human Services.” — Charles S. Sweeder, President and CEO of Keystone Human Services

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Human Services announces Kimberly Siegfried, Ph.D., as new Vice President of Clinical Services

Keystone Human Services is pleased to announce Kimberly Siegfried, Ph.D., as Vice President of Clinical Services. Dr. Siegfried has over 20 years of experience promoting positive behavior supports and inclusive practices for people with developmental disabilities and other complex needs.

In her most recent role as Clinical Director for Keystone Autism Services, Dr. Siegfried has provided education to clinical leads across the organization in the development of meaningful goals and objectives and data-informed decision-making. She provided training and consultation to service providers and community partners both nationally and abroad on clinical best practices to support people to fully participate and thrive in their communities.

Charles S. Sweeder, President and CEO of Keystone Human Services, said, “The entire KHS global community welcomes Dr. Siegfried to her new role. We look forward to working with her as we grow and advance the mission, vision, and values of Keystone Human Services.”

###

About Keystone Human Services

KHS is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. We build communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. In addition to operating as KHS, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Autism Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India.

More information can be found at KHS.org and KeystoneMoldova.md