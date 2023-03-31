Founders Legal Fights for Jenka Lab Intellectual Property Rights in Counterfeit Games Lawsuit

Kennington Groff, Esq. Intellectual Property Attorney at Founders Legal representing Jenka Lab

Lawsuit served by Founders Legal, Jenka Lab against Crazy Software for alleged game counterfeiting at 2023 Amusement Expo International.

Protecting intellectual property is not just about defending a brand or a product, it's about preserving the integrity of creativity and innovation.” — Kennington Groff

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys Kennington Groff and Zachary Eyster of Founders Legal are representing game company Jenka Lab, LLC and its affiliate in a legal action against Guangzhou Crazy Software Technology Co., Ltd. (Crazy Software). The lawsuit addresses alleged infringement of copyrighted works, registered marks, and misappropriation of trade secrets by the defendant, Crazy Software, who was served on Tuesday, March 29, 2023, at the Amusement Expo International in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The plaintiffs' proprietary games, known as Jenka Lab Games, use obfuscated source code and an activation mechanism to maintain their competitive advantage. Crazy Software is accused of selling unauthorized, counterfeit versions of these games. The counterfeit games have nearly identical gameplay and artwork but perform at slower speeds and have dimmer visuals causing significant financial and reputational damage to Jenka Lab through lost profits and brand confusion.

During the AEI exhibition, after process servers delivered Jenka Lab’s complaints to Crazy Software, AEI event organizers demanded the removal of all equipment from the Crazy Software booth, leaving an empty display. The manager of Crazy Software denied selling hacked game boards, but an onsite representative from Banilla Games, another company currently involved in a legal dispute with Crazy Software over IP infringement, claimed that the defendant recently attempted to sell them counterfeit products via WhatsApp.

"By serving these complaints against Crazy Software we demonstrate Jenka Lab's steadfast dedication to safeguarding its intellectual property, which encompasses its trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets,” stated Intellectual Property Attorney, Kennington Groff. “Enforcing intellectual property rights can sometimes seem like a never-ending game of whack-a-mole, but using a careful and strategic litigation strategy, we can enforce our client’s rights and stop ongoing infringement. Protecting intellectual property is not just about defending a brand or a product, it's about preserving the integrity of creativity and innovation.”

Jenka Lab is the exclusive distributor of Jenka Lab Games, which reach end-users via Jenka Lab and other legitimate resellers. Jenka Lab has registered its word and design marks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and uses them to promote its products. With Founders Legal's representation, Jenka Lab and its affiliates are fighting to hold Crazy Software accountable for their actions, seeking the cessation of the illicit games' alleged distribution and sale, and compensation for damages.

This lawsuit underscores the importance of protecting intellectual property rights in today's competitive global market. China is a major source of counterfeit and pirated goods, and Crazy Software operates primarily through the Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba.com, which is notorious for listings of counterfeit goods. The defendant's actions have resulted in increased profits for them, while decreasing profits for plaintiffs, as genuine games are sold at a higher cost.

"Enforcing intellectual property rights is fundamental for promoting innovation. Without proper protection, businesses and individuals might not fully benefit from their inventions, leading to reduced focus on research and development," explained Yuri Eliezer, Managing Partner and Intellectual Property Attorney. "We are dedicated to assisting clients in understanding the intricacies of intellectual property and business law, and our litigation team is prepared to confront any obstacle to protect our clients' intellectual property assets."

About Jenka Lab®

Jenka Lab specializes in providing cost-effective coin-operated amusement machines to the Georgia Lottery Coin Operated Amusement Machine market. Their product range includes board, nudge, skill, redemption, and amusement games. Each suite of Jenka Lab games comprises five different games, some of which are now in their sixth generation. Jenka Lab is committed to delivering high-earning products and excellent customer service, which are the pillars of their business. For more information, visit: www.jenkalab.com

About Amusement Expo International

Amusement Expo International is a conference and trade show sponsored by the industry's leading professional associations: The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA).

About Founders Legal®

Founders Legal (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique law firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA that focuses exclusively on complex matters in the areas of Intellectual Property, Corporate, Transactional, Securities, Entertainment, and Data Privacy Law. Founders Legal is composed of highly skilled and experienced attorneys who are diverse in disciplines and specialized in their unique areas of practice. For more information about Founders Legal, visit www.FoundersLegal.com or call +1 (404) 537-3686.