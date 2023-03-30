"We are on the edge of new gaming era", Stanislav Lepka, SpaceCatch CEO says

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Video game industry
According to estimates from the analytical platform Statista, the value of the entire video game industry will exceed $365 billion in 2023. The gaming sector is rapidly expanding and is expected to continue growing each year. Data suggests that by the end of 2027, the gaming industry could surpass the $480 billion mark.
Currently, the vast majority of the gaming segment consists of mobile games, whose value and profits are growing sharply every year. The current share of mobile games in the gaming segment represents approximately 85%, which is a huge number.
However, this creates a plethora of great investment opportunities.
Web3.0 potential in gaming industry
The vast majority of mobile games currently operate as Web2.0. This means that these games have a strict and closed gaming economy, which puts game creators in a monopoly position. This also means that players, in the vast majority of cases, do not own the in-game items they possess, and as such, any attempts to sell or monetize them are strictly prohibited. Violating these gaming terms can lead to freezing or complete blocking of the accounts of offending players.
However, Web3.0 completely disrupts this strict policy and opens up the gaming economy to all players. This means that the player is the exclusive owner of the in-game items they have acquired in the game. Therefore, they can freely sell or monetize them. All of this is possible thanks to blockchain and NFT technologies, which create a favorable and user-friendly environment for such transactions.
However, there are still very few Web3.0 games on the market, creating an even better opportunity for large investments and great returns in the gaming industry. Several analysts predict that the market for games based on blockchain and NFT technologies alone will be worth several tens of billions of dollars in just a few years.
SpaceCatch game
SpaceCatch game is the first game that combines the concept of a classic mobile game with modern technologies such as augmented reality, blockchain, and NFT. This combination not only allows players to discover and experience a completely new gaming experience but also opens the doors to the world of Web3.0.
SpaceCatch game has an open gaming economy, in which the player is the exclusive owner of their items, which they can freely monetize or use otherwise. The game also implements the concepts of Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn, which means that the player can earn real money by playing the game without the need for an initial investment.
The CEO of SpaceCatch – Stanislav Lepka has also expressed his views on the game and the huge potential of Web3.0, saying "We are on the edge of a new gaming era." The game will also have its own token called CATCH, which will represent a premium currency and also function as a store of value. All of this will be possible thanks to careful tokenomics.
