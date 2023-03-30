An Automated HOA Document Collection System - Presented by Velma and InspectHOA

InspectHOA and Velma are excited to announce a new partnership of advanced technology and industry expertise to provide mortgage lenders with a fully automated HOA document collection solution.

NAMPA, Idaho, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InspectHOA and Velma are excited to announce a new partnership of advanced technology and industry expertise to provide mortgage lenders with a fully automated HOA document collection solution.

This partnership will combine Velma's Connector automation and engagement workflow product with InspectHOA's documents acquisition platform to transform the painful and manual internal process of gathering and uploading the required HOA documents, critical analysis, and fees to the LOS. Connector will automate the ordering, preparing, and tracking of HOA document requests and pass the order via API to InspectHOA, who will take care of the documents acquisition and HOA communication, from start to finish. Connector will then upload the documents and information back into the LOS and notify the lender. The solution saves time, ensures deadlines are met, provides timely communication, reduces risks, and frees up critical LO time to focus on revenue-generating business.

"We are thrilled to partner with InspectHOA," said Velma's CEO Ben Price. "This partnership is an excellent opportunity to combine our unique strengths to drive more automation and provide even greater value to our customers. As the largest player in the market, InspectHOA will be a great partner to leverage our technologies."

Vishrut Malhotra, CEO and Co-Founder at InspectHOA added "This partnership allows both our companies to transform the industry and help more lenders to seamlessly leverage technology to their advantage."

The partnership agreement was signed back in February. The teams have built an MVP solution to proof the technical requirements and are now working to release the market-ready solution. To inquire about fit and availability for your business, reach out to the contacts listed below.

ABOUT VELMA

Velma delivers business results for mortgage lenders through compelling experiences for borrowers, prospects, partners, and employees. Velma's automation solutions integrate directly with existing systems of records, such as the loan origination system (LOS), to enable data-driven workflows and unmatched loan processing efficiency and accuracy. Additionally, state of the art marketing automation and engagement technology coupled with multi-channel communication builds lasting relationships, more referrals, better retention, greater efficiencies, and more closed loans.

For more information on Velma Connector and its other solutions, visit www.velma.com.

ABOUT INSPECTHOA

InspectHOA solves the headaches of dealing with HOAs on real estate transactions. Our proprietary technology allows us to identify HOAs on every property, nationwide. We order documents, handle fees, and deliver documents to Escrow on time, every time. Fast and efficient, our 200+ highly trained HOA specialists work proactively, transparently, and urgently. The result: hours of "chase" time saved for our customers on every transaction.

InspectHOA owns the largest database of HOAs in the nation. We help our customers close over 20,000 real estate transactions every month. We customize our workflow to serve Title/Escrow companies, Investors, and Buyers in every state.

To learn more, visit https://inspecthoa.com/.

PRESS CONTACT FOR VELMA:

Mark Young

EVP Sales

208.854.7900 (Main)

208.297.3022 (Direct)

myoung@velma.com

PRESS CONTACT FOR INSPECTHOA:

Anton Tonev

Co-Founder

347.837.6126

anton@inspecthoa.com

