DNR enforcement actions, published 3/30/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Jasper County

Rick Nikkel

Pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Linn County

Patrick and Tracy Hammes, LLC

Comply with all laws applicable to discharging pollutants into a water of the State; identify all drains at the chemical fertilizer facility and where those drains lead and submit that information to the Department; develop and implement a standard operating procedure to prevent, mitigate, and report pollutants discharged to waters of the State, including tile lines; pay $11,339.89 in fish restitution and investigation costs; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Osceola County

Larryl DeJong

Update the facility's manure management plan; ensure the facility has adequate manure storage between periods of manure application; report future manure releases within six hours; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.