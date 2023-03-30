Muse Extension Lounge Announces Soft Opening in Arcadia, AZ, Luxury Hair Extension Services and a Spa-like Experience

Muse Extension Lounge's soft opening in Arcadia, AZ! Luxury hair extensions, spa-like experience, soft opening April 11th. Join us!
We are thrilled to open our doors and introduce Muse Extension Lounge’s second location to the Arcadia community,”
— Julia Ward
ARCADIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Muse Extension Lounge, the new luxury hair extension salon in Arcadia, is proud to announce its soft opening. With a modern aesthetic and commitment to providing top-notch customer service, the salon specializes in Natural Beaded Rows extensions and offers a unique, spa-like experience for clients. The soft opening is scheduled for April 11th, with the grand opening celebration soon to follow.
Muse Extension Lounge aims to become the premier destination for Phoenix-area natives seeking the highest quality hair extension services. The salon's chic and modern design creates an ambiance of luxury, perfect for clients looking to pamper themselves and transform their look with the salon's signature Natural Beaded Rows extensions.
The professional and skilled team at Muse Extension Lounge is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring that each client leaves the salon feeling relaxed, rejuvenated, and looking their absolute best.
To celebrate the grand opening, Muse Extension Lounge is inviting Phoenix-area residents to experience the salon's luxurious offerings during the soft opening on April 11th. In addition to enjoying the elegant atmosphere and exceptional service, clients will have the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive promotions and discounts on hair extension services.
"We are thrilled to open our doors and introduce Muse Extension Lounge’s second location to the Arcadia community," said Julia Ward, founder of Muse Extension Lounge. "We are excited for our existing and new guests to enjoy this luxurious space all while receiving the best hair of their lives! Details, details details! From the moment you walk in to the moment you leave! We are obsessed with perfection inside of your experience and your hair. We exclusively utilize the Natural Beaded Rows extension method and only use the most high end hair. I am a National Trainer for the method, so between me and my staff you will have the most seamless and natural extensions that exist that are also comfortable and non damaging. This luxurious experience will be unique and truly add to this is amazing community!"
About Muse Extension Lounge:
Started in Olympia, WA, and now located in the heart of Arcadia, AZ, Muse Extension Lounge is a luxury hair extension salon specializing in Natural Beaded Rows extensions. The salon offers clients a unique, spa-like experience and is dedicated to providing top-tier customer service. With a modern aesthetic and a team of highly skilled professionals, Muse Extension Lounge is poised to become the premier destination for hair extension services in the Phoenix area.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.