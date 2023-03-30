Novus AI by Oncofocus: The One-Stop Solution for Comprehensive Conference Intelligence in Oncology

Oncofocus, a management consulting firm, has launched an innovative AI-powered conference intelligence platform called Novus AI
Considering that the conferences are THE competitive intelligence events, Novus AI would prove to be a transformative platform that would revolutionize how biopharma executives consume conference data”
— Ashish Shukla, PhD, CEO & MD, Oncofocus
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncofocus Solutions, a management consulting firm established in 2014 to cater to the business intelligence needs in the Oncology domain, has launched an innovative AI-powered conference intelligence platform called Novus AI.
Novus AI is a game-changing platform that offers its users to observe the competitive landscape shift in real-time, learn how newly released data are benchmarked against approved or Phase 3 regimens, access relevant information on sessions and posters of interest, set notifications for the topics of interest, and to tap into a pool of experienced analysts using ‘Ask-an-Analyst’ feature.
The USP that makes Novus AI powerful is the integration of Oncofocus' in-house knowledge base with the GPT capabilities. This enables users to pose questions to the platform in an easy day-to-day language (English) and get responses that are accurate and verified.
Ashish Shukla, CEO & MD, Oncofocus commented "Considering that the conferences are THE competitive intelligence events, Novus AI would prove to be a transformative platform that would revolutionize how biopharma executives consume scientific, clinical, and promotional data from the conferences. Novus AI’s real-time insights into the competitors’ activities would empower biopharma decision-makers to stay ahead of the curve.”
Novus AI is the result of Oncofocus' years of experience in covering a wide range of international conferences and being at the forefront of understanding the needs of biopharma executives.
"With Novus AI, we have leveraged the power of AI to make sense of the vast amount of data generated during conferences, enabling our clients to access the information they need quickly and meaningfully", said Vikram Keeshara, Director, Oncofocus.
Oncofocus plans to roll out the trial version of Novus AI by the second half of Apr 2023 and invites biopharma executives to experience the conference coverage differently.
About Oncofocus
Oncofocus is an Oncology focused research and consulting firm that provides decision support services across all the stages of the product lifecycle. We leverage our domain expertise, years of experience, and deep research capability to build strategic solutions that inform the decision-making process.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Ashish Shukla, PhD
CEO, Oncofocus Soultions
+91 99000 58002
email us here