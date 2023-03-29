Rhode Island Department of State Outlines Special Election Calendar

RHODE ISLAND, March 29 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, in collaboration with Governor Dan McKee, today announced the tentative calendar for the upcoming special election in Congressional District 1. The special election will fill the vacancy anticipated by Congressman David N. Cicilline's planned resignation from the United States House of Representatives. The calendar is contingent upon Congressman Cicilline's resignation and the issuance of the Writ of Election as proposed by Governor McKee.

Governor McKee's proposed Writ of Election calls for the primary election to be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 and for the special election to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

"Over the last several weeks, the Rhode Island Department of State has worked closely with the Governor's Office to develop the calendar for this upcoming special election," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I look forward to continuing our partnership and working with the Board of Elections and our local cities and towns to ensure an efficient election. I encourage eligible voters and potential candidates to review the proposed calendar and take action now to ensure they are prepared to participate in this upcoming election."

Based on these dates, the Department of State has created a tentative calendar for the special election. Voters and potential candidates should be aware of the following dates and deadlines:

- May 31, 2023: Potential candidates must be registered to vote in Rhode Island; deadline for candidates to disaffiliate from their political party to run as a candidate from another party

- June 29-30, 2023: Candidate declaration period

- No later than July 6, 2023: Nomination paper signing period begins

- July 14, 2023: Deadline for candidates to submit nomination papers to the local Board of Canvassers (4 p.m.)

- August 6, 2023: Voter registration deadline for the primary

- August 15, 2023: Mail ballot application deadline for the primary

- August 16 - September 5, 2023: Early voting period for the primary

- September 5, 2023: Special primary

- October 8, 2023: Voter registration deadline for the special election

- October 17, 2023: Mail ballot application deadline for the special election

- October 18 - November 6, 2023: Early voting period for the special election

- November 7, 2023: Special election

Additional information will be available in the coming weeks.

Voters are encouraged to visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/ to check their registration status and make any needed updates. Voters can determine if they are a Congressional District 1 voter by clicking "View/Update My Voter Record" and viewing their district information.

Individuals who are not registered to vote and want to learn more about registering can do so online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/ or by visiting their local board of canvassers.

