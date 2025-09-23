Submit Release
Dr. Larkin Statement on Acetaminophen and Autism

RHODE ISLAND, September 23 - The following can be attributed to Jerry Larkin, MD, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health:

"The assertion that autism is caused by the use of acetaminophen, or Tylenol, during pregnancy is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence. Autism is complex, and there has been no evidence of a single cause in the decades it has been researched. Tylenol is a safe and trusted medication option for pregnant women, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and other trusted medical organizations. There are few safe medication options for the treatment of fever and pain during pregnancy. Untreated fever and pain during pregnancy can be harmful to pregnant women and to fetuses. If someone is pregnant and has questions about pain management, they should talk to a healthcare professional."

