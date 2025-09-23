RIDOH and DEM Recommend Avoiding Contact with Olney Pond; Advisory for Waterman Reservoir Extended

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are recommending people avoid contact with Olney Pond in Lincoln and are extending the advisory to the full waterbody at Waterman Reservoir in Glocester due to a confirmed cyanobacteria bloom. Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are naturally present in bodies of water, but under certain environmental conditions will form harmful algae blooms (HABs). Swimming, fishing, boating and kayaking, is high risk to health and should be avoided at these locations. HABs can produce toxins which can be harmful to humans and animals.

Use caution in all areas of Olney Pond and Waterman Reservoir as HABs can move locations in ponds and lakes. People should not drink untreated water or eat fish from affected waterbodies.?Pet owners should not allow pets to drink or swim in this water.?

Contact with water containing toxin-producing cyanobacteria can cause irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, and throat. Symptoms from ingestion of water can include stomachache, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Less common symptoms can include dizziness, headache, fever, liver damage, and nervous system damage. Young children and pets are at higher risk for health effects associated with cyanobacteria HABs because they are more likely to ingest water when they are in or around bodies of water. People who have had contact with these ponds and experience those symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.?

If you or your pet come into contact with a cyanobacteria HAB:

--Rinse your skin with clean water right away. --Shower and wash your clothes when you get home. --If your pet was exposed, wash it with clean water immediately and don't let it lick algae from its fur. --Call a vet if your pet shows signs of illness like tiredness, no eating, vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms within a day. --If you feel sick after contact, call a healthcare provider.

Affected waters might look bright to dark green, with thick algae floating on the surface. It may resemble green paint, pea soup, or green cottage cheese. If you see water like this, people and pets should avoid contact with the water.

To report suspected cyanobacteria blooms, contact DEM's Office of Water Resources at 401-222-4700 Press 6 or?DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov?and if possible, send a photograph of the reported algae bloom.