Statement on Mass Casualty Commission Final Report

CANADA, March 30 - Today, I joined the Prime Minister, victims’ families, survivors and community members to hear details of the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report and its recommendations.

As I listened to the information, my thoughts were with these families who have already been through so much. I am deeply moved by the strength and courage they have shown while coping with heartbreak and sorrow.

I have said from the beginning that this process needed to get answers for the families. For almost three years, we have had you in our thoughts and close to our hearts, and we continue to stand with you today.

Now, the governments of Nova Scotia and Canada have a responsibility to act and honour the memories of those lost.

We need to get this right.

The families, survivors and communities forever changed by the events of April 18 and 19, 2020, will be foremost in our minds as we do our work.

All Nova Scotians expect the provincial and federal governments and relevant agencies to learn from these devastating events and make changes so we can prevent something like this from happening again. We must continue to do what we can to help build safer communities.

We remain Nova Scotia strong.

