Jewish War Veterans Supports CHAMPVA Children’s Care Protection Act of 2023

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish War Veterans of the USA fully supports The CHAMPVA Children’s Care Protection Act of 2023, legislation introduced by Senator Sherrod Brown (OH) and Representative Julia Brownley (CA). The bill would increase the maximum age for children eligible for medical care under the CHAMPVA program. Currently, a child of a veteran loses eligibility for CHAMPVA at age 18 if they are not a student or at age 23 regardless.
“By expanding the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), children of eligible veterans, family members, and survivors will be able to keep their health care coverage until age 26,” said JWV National Commander Colonel Nelson L. Mellitz, USAF, Retired. Mellitz noted, “Now is the time for Congress to act so that CHAMPVA eligibility will be aligned with private sector and Department of Defense TRICARE insurance plans.”
JWV is committed to ensuring children of those veterans who have been rated permanently and totally disabled, have died from service-connected disabilities or in the line of duty, or were totally disabled from a service-connected disease at the time of death have the same opportunity to access health care. Passage of this legislation will give veterans and their children a great deal of encouragement that they have not been forgotten.
JWV thanks Senator Brown and Representative Brownley for their respective leadership on this issue and for their support of veterans as a member of the Senate and House Veterans Affairs Committees.
About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America
Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, fights antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.
