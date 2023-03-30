 “Sergide Bir Gün” Book Launch Held At EMU

“Book Meeting with EMU 2023” events are being organized with the aim of increasing reading culture and awareness with the cooperation of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Press and, Social and Cultural Activities Directorate. The second event of the series to be carried out all year long with the slogan of “Book on the Path Way of Knowledge” focused on “Sergide Bir Gün” (A Day at the Exhibition) which was published by EMU Press in 2022. “Sergide Bir Gün” book launch was held on Tuesday, 28 March 2023 at 17:30 at EMU Activity Center Hall.

EMU Press Publications Meet with the Community

Delivering the opening speech of the event, EMU Press Executive Board Director Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara noted that the main purpose of these events is to increase the visibility of EMU publications, which are a reflection of the value EMU places on science, art and society, and to introduce these publications to the society.

EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu also delivered a speech and thanked everyone who has contributed to the project.

Brief Information on the Book

The event commenced following the opening speeches. The editor of the book and project curator EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya talked about the project and its goals. Author of the book Ceyda Alçıcıoğlu Kozal touched on the writing process of the book on the other hand, educational counsellor of the book EMU Education Faculty academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eda Yazgın made an evaluation of the book in the context of education. After the talk, the event continued at the foyer area of ​​the EMU Activity Directorate where the author of the book, Ceyda Alçıoğlu Kozal, signed “Sergide Bir Gün” books that were bought by the participants.

About the “Sergide Bir Gün” Book

The book, written by Ceyda Alçıoğlu Kozal, came to life in the context of the “Portraits, Styles and Stories” project carried out by the EMU Rector’s Office. The book started out from the exhibition of portraits by Cypriot artists in line with the project's aims. While targeting the art of portraiture, styles and techniques, “Sergide Bir Gün” also tries to instill in children the culture of visiting exhibitions in a creative environment. Containing information about the art of portraiture and the artists in the exhibition, the book tries to convey the teachings of looking at the works, interpreting and making sense of the works in a fun and active way.