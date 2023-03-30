amazee.io Now Available in AWS Marketplace

New offering allows AWS customers to deploy and run modern applications on Kubernetes

amazee.io, a Mirantis company, today announced that its fully-managed application delivery platform is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). amazee.io's platform is purposely-built for Kubernetes-based modern cloud environments and fully supports Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

amazee.io, acquired by Mirantis last July, is a ZeroOps application delivery hub that frees developers from cloud deployment, migrations, and operations work. The open-source platform can help users accelerate their release cycles and bring their products to market faster.

"amazee.io aims to simplify the process of deploying, migrating, and operating applications on the cloud by providing a ZeroOps application delivery hub that is developed by developers themselves," said Franz Karlsberger, CEO, amazee.io. "This approach frees up developers' time and allows them to focus on developing and delivering high-quality applications. amazee.io's availability in AWS Marketplace provides AWS customers with a powerful tool to simplify their Kubernetes deployment and management, increase transparency and control, accelerate release cycles, and improve application performance and availability."

With amazee.io, AWS customers are offered:

Fully managed, maintained, secured and monitored application delivery platform

Fully managed infrastructure

Predefined Support Service Level Agreement (SLA)

Predefined SLA's and uptime guarantees

Flexible support process and customer interaction via modern collaboration tools

Professional Services (for example, technical account management, training, custom development)

"amazee.io provides us with a high-performance, scalable, secure, and flexible ZeroOps platform supporting us to build and deploy our own applications much quicker and efficiently," said Curtis Cox, CEO, Pipelyft. "Their expertise in Kubernetes, cloud-native technologies, and distributed infrastructure was essential to us and helped to accelerate our product launch. Literally, they saved us thousands of dollars and lots of extra developer hours."

amazee.io is the creator of the open source project Lagoon, an application delivery platform, available on GitHub under Apache License 2.0. Lagoon is a cloud-native platform for the deployment, management, security, and operation of applications that greatly lessens the load on developers in terms of dealing with infrastructure.

To learn more about amazee.io's listing in AWS Marketplace, go here.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005014/en/