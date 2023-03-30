Work to begin on I-80 near Pine Bluffs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on Interstate 80 near Pine Bluffs on Monday, April 10th, weather permitting.

The project spans the interstate from mileposts 393.4 to 400.5, both east and westbound lanes.

Work will begin with concrete slab replacements and then move to asphalt paving operations later in the summer.

Motorists on the I-80 should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limit. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.