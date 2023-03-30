Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,252 in the last 365 days.

Work to begin on I-80 near Pine Bluffs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on Interstate 80 near Pine Bluffs on Monday, April 10th, weather permitting.

The project spans the interstate from mileposts 393.4 to 400.5, both east and westbound lanes.

Work will begin with concrete slab replacements and then move to asphalt paving operations later in the summer.

Motorists on the I-80 should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limit. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability. 

You just read:

Work to begin on I-80 near Pine Bluffs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more