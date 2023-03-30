Bahrain-based Sailors Hold Navy Skills Competition

More than 100 crewmembers from nine ships based at Naval Support Activity Bahrain took part in the competition hosted by Naval Surface Squadron (CNSS) 5, whose staff also participated.

The ships included USS Sentry (MCM 3), USS Devastator (MCM 6), USS Dextrous (MCM 13) and USS Gladiator (MCM 11), as well as recently decommissioned USS Hurricane (PC 3), USS Monsoon (PC 4), USS Sirocco (PC 6), USS Chinook (PC 9) and USS Thunderbolt (PC 12).

“We came out here and performed really well as a team,” said Mineman Seaman Chance Gardner from Gladiator. “I like the fact that we built camaraderie with each other and were able to get it done.”

During the two-day event, Sailors competed in firefighting, leak patching and general military knowledge tests. Participating teams also used a shore-based navigation, seamanship and shiphandling simulator to showcase their ability to work together during at-sea scenarios. Service members also competed in sporting events.

“We were able to get some good training in and have a competition at the same time,” said Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Gianna D'Esposito, one of the event coordinators from CNSS-5.

Gladiator placed first in the competition, followed by CNSS-5 and Devastator.

Gladiator and Devastator are mine countermeasures ships deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to help maintain regional maritime security and stability. CNSS-5 is responsible for the maintenance, logistics, manning and training of the mine-countermeasures ships.

The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.